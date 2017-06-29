Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Charles Hawes of the award winning Carolina Rib King of Spartanburg, South Carolina cuts a rack of ribs to serve customers during the Rib, White & Blue Akron National Rib Festival on South Main Street at Lock 3, July 3, 2015 in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You don’t have to look very far. The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets’ red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.
