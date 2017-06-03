Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Goddess of Speed hood ornament on a 1939 Packard model 1701 convertible Victoria by Darrin at the 57th Classic Antique and Collector Car show at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron, Ohio on Sunday June 15, 2014. Approximately 432 cars manufactured between 1896 and 1989 were on display in 29 separate classes. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.