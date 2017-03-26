Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The 400 guests attending “Aspire,” the signature fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve, enjoyed a festive night that included dinner, auctions, local artwork on display and the Dessert Dash.
