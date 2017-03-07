Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Panic! At The Disco plays the Wolstein Center in Cleveland at 7 p.m. behind its newest album, Death of a Bachelor, which one review cited as a mix of Billy Joel, a bit of Frank Sinatra, some shout-outs to various Beach Boys, and a whole lot of Fall Out Boy-ish rock and danceable hip-hop. (Shervin Lainez)
