Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Working in the visual art field often means you are the type of person who follows your passion. You have found a profession and a medium that speaks to your soul and you feel the drive to work, make, curate, teach or all of the above, and that love spills out into all aspects of your life.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.