Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices and artist drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics shows off a panel for an upcoming issue of The Punisher along with a drawing for Octo Skull a comic book produce for EarthQuaker Devices. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
