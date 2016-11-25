Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Santa waves to the crowd as he arrives at the end of the Welcome Santa Parade on Main Street last year in Downtown Akron. The parade featured more than 75 units including marching bands, floats, costume characters, dance groups, and area organizations. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
