Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dan Toot ,dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, holds his nephew, Brayden Toot, 1, as his son, Logan, 7, also dressed as Boba Fett, asks a question of a vendor on the first day of the Akron Comicon Saturday at Quaker Station. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Thing aka Matthew Skelly (left) of Elyria and his daughters, Lydia, 8, and Maddie, 9, talk to costumed conventioneers Jason Barnes and Riley Rivera of Akron on the first day of Akron Comicon Saturday at Quaker Station. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.