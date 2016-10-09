Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Black Panther national chairman Bobby Seale, left wearing a Colt 45 and Huey Newton, defense minister Huey Newston with a bandolier and a shotgun in San Fransico in this Associated Press file photo. In August 1960, the FBI arrested Seale for the kidnapping and slaying of a Black Panther member in New Haven, Conn. in May. Newton was convicted last year of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a police officer and is serving 2-15 years in prison. (Associated Press file photo)
Huey Newton in a 1968 photo when he posed for the Black Panther Party, which he co-founded with Bobby Seale. Newton was shot to death in Oakland Calf. in 1989. (Associated Press file photo)
