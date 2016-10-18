Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
John Mellencamp performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on September 19, 2015, in Chicago, IL. Mellencamp's Plain Spoken Tour comes to the Civic Theatre in Akron on Wednesday. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.