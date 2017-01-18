Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Siberian Husky Club of Greater Cleveland will lead the talk on everything from the history of the Siberian husky breed, their relationship to Cleveland, and Balto, the most famous sled dog who remains on display at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
