Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 2016 file photo, Reis Leder, 8 of Akron wears Minecraft wolf headgear as he walks around Oddmall Emporium of the Weird with his mother at the John S. Knight Center. Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird that runs Saturday and Sunday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file)
Area purveyors of comic book heros and the like will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day with copies of free titles up for grabs from Wonder Woman to Bart Simpson to Doctor Who.
Area purveyors of comic book heros and the like will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day with copies of free titles up for grabs from Wonder Woman to Bart Simpson to Doctor Who. (AP Photo/Copyright Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.-All Rights Reserved)
The beauty of the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 was that it was welcome comic relief from the predictable Iron Man-Thor-Captain America grip that Marvel Studios had on America’s multiplexes. Its success helped pave the way for the funnier fare of Ant-Man and Deadpool.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.