Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Maple syrup for sampling next to a warm fire at the First Settlement Log Cabin during the Maple Sugar Festival at Hale Farm & Village on March 16, 2014 in Bath Township. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.