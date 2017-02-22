Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Comedian Marc Price of Skippy fame from the iconic NBC TV show Family Ties will celebrate his 50th birthday Thurday at the Funny Stop in Cuyahoga Falls. Price will also appear Friday and Saturday at the club. (Photo courtesy of Marc Price)
Comedian Marc Price of Skippy fame from the iconic NBC TV show Family Ties will celebrate his 50th birthday Thurday at the Funny Stop in Cuyahoga Falls. Price will also appear Friday and Saturday at the club. (Photo courtesy of Marc Price)
Comedian Marc Price of Skippy fame from the iconic NBC TV show Family Ties will celebrate his 50th birthday Thurday at the Funny Stop in Cuyahoga Falls. Price will also appear Friday and Saturday at the club. (Photo courtesy of Marc Price)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.