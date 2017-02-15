Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The 23rd annual Medina Ice Festival runs Friday to Monday. Things heat up Friday night in the historic square when they light a tower ablaze made of ice. The ice carving competition kicks off from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and by the time the last ice chip falls some 80 or so works of ice will fill the sidewalks in and around the square.
