The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen in this undated file photo. Nearly 49 years after his assassination in April 1968, after the deaths of his wife and others who knew both the man and what he stood for, some say King is facing the same fate that has befallen many a historical figure - being frozen in a moment in time that ignores the full complexity of the man and his message. (AP Photo/File)
