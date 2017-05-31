Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
South American Sea Nettles swim in their tank in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pete Mohan, the director of Animal Operations at the Akron Zoo holds up a filter that enhances the color of deal sea coral in a tank in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The entrance of the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A leaf cutter ant carries a bit of leaf in its exhibit space in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Autumn Russell, the director of education at the Akron Zoo touches plasma lights in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Autumn Russell, the director of education at the Akron Zoo pushes demonstrates the interactive Mantis Shrimp exhibit to test your strength against that of a Mantis Shrimp in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A leaf cutter ant carries a bit of leaf as it makes its way across a plant stem with other ants in their exhibit space in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A cuttlefish in its tank in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. The exhibit will open to the public on June 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Giant Pacific octopus is now on exhibit at the Akron Zoo. (Photo courtesy The Akron Zoo)
