Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Addison Hixson, 7, of Akron plays with a North American River Otter as it follows her glove in its display during Wild Lights, the holiday light display at the Akron Zoo. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.