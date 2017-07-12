Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Akron Zoo will host their second of three Brew at the Zoo events this year on Saturday, July 15 from 6:30 -10:30 p.m. Fourteen breweries and three wineries will be on hand and several breweries will feature Christmas ales. People are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday outfit.
The Akron Zoo will host their second of three Brew at the Zoo events this year on Saturday, July 15 from 6:30 -10:30 p.m. Fourteen breweries and three wineries will be on hand and several breweries will feature Christmas ales. People are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday outfit.
The Akron Zoo will host their second of three Brew at the Zoo events this year on Saturday, July 15 from 6:30 -10:30 p.m. Fourteen breweries and three wineries will be on hand and several breweries will feature Christmas ales. People are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday outfit.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.