Time for a picnic on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Bath Township, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A leaf cutter ant carries a bit of leaf in its exhibit space in the Curious Creatures exhibit at the Akron Zoo. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Riders can check out a virtual world inhabited by dragons and villagers this summer when they don virtual reality headsets for evening rides on the Iron Dragon roller coaster at Cedar Point. (Photo courtesy of Cedar Point)
Trumpeter-composer Terence Blanchard will perform with two different groups as part of the Tri-C JazzFest. (Courtesy of Terence Blanchard)
Four-month-old Nathan Lee of Cuyahoga Falls, gets his portrait drawn by Hong Mao of the H & M Gallery of Dayton at the Annual Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park in Akron, in 2009. Nathan's older brother has also had his portrait done by Hong Mao. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Shayna Bonanno, 3, of Fairlawn plays the maracas with Akron group Calypso Gypsies at the Annual Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park in Akron in 2009. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
It's Gru vs Dru in Despicable Me 3. Steve Carell handles both voices as he and the Minions return for more movie mayhem. (Illumination and Universal Pictures)
Fireworks burst in the sky above Canal Park and Lock 3 Park, part of Akron's national rib festival, during the 2014 Rib, White & Blue event and the Akron RubberDucks baseball game in downtown Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ryan Borgo plays Race in Porthouse Theatre's production of Newsies. (BobChristy/Porthouse Theatre)
Marley Nagy, 6, of Copley soaks up the sun as she floats in her raft in the outdoor pool at the Shaw JCC of Akron Monday, June 19, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
We’re kicking off flip-flops, shorts and sunscreen season with our new Pulse magazine and tips on events and destinations to help get you up, out and into summer fun. Akron and Northeast Ohio have tons to offer, from ballparks, beaches and Blossom to the new wild water park at Cedar Point. Here are some top picks for 2017 from our staff.
