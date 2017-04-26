Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Craig Webb reacts to the impact by a foam Nerf ball fired by one of his kids during a Nerf battle at Xtreme Ninja Warrior in Hinckley. For the record, Webb is overacting to being struck by a tiny foam ball. (Jennifer Webb)
The Nerf Rival guns used for battles at the Xreme Ninja Warrior gym in Hinckley use yellow foam balls. (Craig Webb/Akron BeaconJournal)
Participants in Nerf battles at Xtreme Ninja Warrior in Hinckley use Nerf Rival guns. (Craig Webb/Akron BeaconJournal)
To participate in the Nerf wars at Xtreme Ninja Warrior in Hinckley, players like Craig Webb must wear special protective headgear. (Jennifer Webb)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.