Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A skater enjoys the first snowfall of the season at the Lock 3 ice skating rink in Akron in this file photo. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal file photo)
Residents from Akron and surrounding areas enjoy Akron's first snowfall as the Lock 3 ice skating rink. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Swenson' signature burger is called a Galleyboy, traditionally served with fries and a drink at Swenson's. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Swenson's Hamburger and Hot Pork stand. Swenson's is still must do place when visiting Akron. (File photo)
In this file photo, Archie the snowman greets children at Chapel Hill Mall in 2014. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pepperoni, green pepper, black olive and onion pizza with a Italian tossed salad with cheese from Luigi's Restaurant. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Luigi's Restaurant is a must do in Akron.
The entrance of the Akron Zoo during their Wild Lights holiday display. The display features thousands of lights, illuminated wildlife figures and traditional holiday scenes in now through Dec. 30. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marge Klein, owner of The Peanut Shoppe, weighs a batch of mixed nuts in this 2013 file photo. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shawn Godwin of Cleveland makes a purchase at The Peanut Shoppe in this 2013 file photo. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cookies for Santa are displayed in "The Night before Christmas" themed room at Stan Hywet. Holiday storybook themed rooms are set up for this years Deck the Hall holiday celebration. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The live, fully decorated Christmas tree at Stan Hywet for this years Deck the Hall holiday celebration. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.