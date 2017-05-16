Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A young boy gets a close-up look at Thomas the Tank engine while waiting in line to have his picture taken with the engine during the Day Out with Thomas event at the Boston Mills Station in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in 2014 in Peninsula. The family event offers aspiring engineers and their families a chance to take a ride or have their pictures taken with Thomas as well as the chance to enjoy magic shows, clowns, music, storytelling and other fun activities for the children. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
