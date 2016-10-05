Do you want to make Ohio.com your homepage?
The Akron Civic Theatre will play host to The Price is Right LiveTM stage show on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday night, BLU Jazz+ will welcome back Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based, Columbus-bred jazz-funk sextet that has repeatedly torn up the Akron stage with its high-energy mix of groove, improv chops and lively in-the-pocket horn arrangements.
