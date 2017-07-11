Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by Netflix shows Aziz Ansari in a scene from, "Master of None." Ansari, Donald Glover and Issa Rae are among those who star in shows they also created or co-created, write and sometimes even direct. In return, they could reap Emmy nominations in a number of categories. The nominations will be announced Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air Sept. 17 on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Netflix via AP)
This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from "Insecure." Rae, Aziz Ansari and Donald Glover are among those who star in shows they also created or co-created, write and sometimes even direct. In return, they could reap Emmy nominations in a number of categories. The nominations will be announced Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air Sept. 17 on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Anne Marie Fox/HBO via AP)
In this image released by FX, Donald Glover portrays Earnest Marks in the comedy "Atlanta." Glover, Aziz Ansari and Issa Rae are among those who star in shows they also created or co-created, write and sometimes even direct. In return, they could reap Emmy nominations in a number of categories. The nominations will be announced Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air Sept. 17 on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Quantrell D. Colbert/FX via AP)
