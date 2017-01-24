Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. Andrews revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB that was published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
