Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity told the New York Daily News for a story published April 23, 2017, that accusations from former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel that he repeatedly invited her to his hotel room while on assignment in Detroit more than a decade ago are 100% false and a complete fabrication. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.