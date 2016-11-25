Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 2015 photo, actress Florence Henderson spoke during the Alzheimer's Association, Orange County's 9th annual Visionary Women Luncheon at Rancho Las Lomas in Silverado, Calif. Henderson, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful matriarch of "The Brady Bunch," has died, her manager and her publicist said. She was 82. Henderson died Thursday night, Nov. 24, 2016, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being hospitalized the day before, said her publicist, David Brokaw. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Jane Seymour, from left, Kali Hawk, Florence Henderson, Marlon Wayans and Affion Crockett attend the LA Premiere of "50 Shades of Black" held at Regal L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. Henderson, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful mom residing over "The Brady Bunch," has died at age 82. She died surrounded by family and friends, her manager, Kayla Pressman, said in a statement late Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
