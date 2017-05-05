Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Selenis Leyva in Orange Is The New Black on Netflix. (Jojo Whilden/Netflix)
Created by Blake Edwards, Peter Gunn starred Craig Stevens as a super-cool private eye and boasted music by Henry Mancini. It originally aired from 1958 to 1961. Akron native Lola Albright played nightclub singer Edie Hart on the show, receiving an Emmy nomination in 1959. She died in March at age 92.
