Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
It was Juilliard classmate Alex Sharp who first planted the seed that actor Adam Langdon should go for the challenging role of Christopher in the celebrated British play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.