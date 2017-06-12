Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Andrew Wyatt (right) leads Bill Cosby, left, out of the courtroom during a lunch break in Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Andrea Constand, left, leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trail at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Bill Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt speaks with members of the media during Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with his wife Camille Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
