NEW YORK: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ host Chris Harrison says he’s sorry for “any inconvenience and disappointment” to the cast, crew and fans of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which has been put on a production hold amid misconduct allegations at the filming site in Mexico.
