Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Kelly Clarkson poses for a portrait in New York. NBC announced Thursday, May 11, 2017, that Clarkson will serve as a coach on the 14th season of "The Voice," which won't air until after the
show's 13th season slated to begin this fall. Clarkson's announcement came one day after NBC announced another "American Idol" alumna, Jennifer Hudson, would serve as a coach on the 13th season of "The Voice." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Hudson attends Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Celebration at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York. NBC announced on May 10, 2017, that Hudson would serve as a coach on the upcoming fall season of "The Voice." (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.