Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights sashays its way to the Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. Former Glee star Heather Morris recently joined the cast, which also includes pros Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. Tickes are $39.50-$79.50 at 800-745-3000, www.akroncivic.com.
