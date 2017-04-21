Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this April 30, 1992 file photo, smoke rises from a shopping center burned by rioters in Los Angeles after four police officers had been acquitted of the 1991 beating of motorist Rodney King. Six documentaries about the 1992 Los Angeles riots are being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the most destructive civil disturbance in US history. Most are coming to TV this month. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
FILE - In this April 29, 1992 file photo, demonstrators protest the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles. Six documentaries about the 1992 Los Angeles riots are being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the most destructive civil disturbance in US history. Most are coming to TV this month. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, John Ridley, executive producer of "Guerrilla," poses at a "For Your Consideration" event for the Showtime series at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ridley is one of six filmmakers who have documentaries about the 1992 Los Angeles riots. The films are being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the most destructive civil disturbance in US history. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
NYBZ416, PX101, PX102, PX103
Director John Singleton appears at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singleton is one of six filmmakers who have documentaries about the 1992 Los Angeles riots. The films are being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the most destructive civil disturbance in US history. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.