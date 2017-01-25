Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo taken in 1996 shows Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat up as she revisits the Minneapolis Kenwood neighborhood house which was her television "home" for the television show The Mary Tyler Moore Show some 25 years ago. Moore, 80, died Wednesday. (Cheryl A. Meyer/Star Tribune via AP)
Mary Tyler Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on May 28, 1974. Moore won best actress of the year in a comedy series and best actress in a television series for her role in the "Mary Tyler Moore Show." Moore died Wednesday at age 80. (AP Photo)
Mary Tyler Moore and egocentric anchorman Ted Baxter played by Ted Knight. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. (CBS)
This May 25, 1964photo shows Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, co-stars of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" backstage at the Palladium with their Emmys for best actor and actress in a series at the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. (AP Photo)
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show," one of the most popular Network series in television history. Cast members (standing from left) Valerie Harper, Ed Asner, and Cloris Leachman. Seated are Gavin Mac Leod, Mary Tyler Moore, and Ted Knight. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. (CBS)
Television executive Grant Tinker holds up his Hall of Fame award alongside his ex-wife Mary Tyler Moore, Nov. 1, 1997, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 13th Annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Valerie Harper and Mary Tyler Moore re-establish their old friendship in Mary and Rhoda. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (Beacon Journal file photo)
This May 22, 1966 photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore and her husband Grant Tinker at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/David Smith)
This March 31, 1981 photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore, nominated for Best Actress for her film "Ordinary People," lost out to Sissy Spacek for "Coal Miner's Daughter." Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen)
In the May 8, 2002 photo, actress Mary Tyler Moore, standing beside a statue depicting her legendary tam toss, tossed another tam as the bronze statue of her was unveiled on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Moore, 80, died Wednesday. The statue depicts her tossing her tam into the air as she did in the opening credits of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
A fan takes a photo of the Minneapolis home which was the setting for the "Mary Tyler Moore" show is shown Wednesday. Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80, played the part of Mary Richards, a producer for a fictional Minneapolis television station. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Mary Tyler Moore accepts her award from Dick Van Dyke during at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on January 29, 2012. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/MCT)
A single rose was placed on a Mary Tyler Moore statue located in the Meet Minneapolis visitor center on Wednesday. Moore died Wednesday at 80. (Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Betty White (left) and Mary Tyler Moore smile at each other in Los Angeles, June 22, 1985 during Annual Meeting of Morris Animal Foundation, at which White announced her retirement as President of the animal health group, held at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" pose with their Emmys backstage, May 18, 1976 at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are, Ed Asner, who plays the news director on the show but won his Emmy for his role in "Rich Man Poor Man"; Betty White, supporting actress; Ms. Moore for best actress in a comedy show and Ted Knight for supporting actor. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
