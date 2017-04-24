Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2008 file photo, Erin Moran arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - In this June 18, 2009 file photo, actresses Erin Moran, left, and Marion Ross pose together at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' "A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads" in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - In this July 12, 2001 file photo, Garry Marshall, from left, Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler, and Anson Williams of the television show "Happy Days," pose after Ross received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call. (AP Photo/E.J. Flynn, File)
FILE - This Feb. 19, 1982 file photo shows actress Erin Moran of the television show, "Happy Days" in Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.