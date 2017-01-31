Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2016, file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. Winfrey has been named a "special contributor" to CBS News' "60 Minutes," announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the newsmagazine starting fall 2017, when it begins its 50th season on the air. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
