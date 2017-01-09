Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, a French police officer enters the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
FILE - In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, French police officers and a TV crew stand outside the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Police in Paris say Monday Jan.9, 2017 that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
