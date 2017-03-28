Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Sept. 21, 2015 photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. Baldwin tells Vanity Fair for a story published online on Tuesday that he's stunned at the popularity of his impression of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In this Dec. 13, 2016 photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors. They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered. The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this combination photo, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., left, appears at the Justice on Trial Film Festival on Oct. 20, 2013, in Los Angeles and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly appears on the set of his show, "The O'Reilly Factor," on Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig." He made the comment during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," after a clip was shown of Waters speaking in the House of Representatives. (AP Photos/Richard Shotwell, left, and Richard Drew)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.