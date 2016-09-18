Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The cast and crew from Game of Thrones accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ryan Murphy and the cast and crew of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story accept the award for outstanding limited series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and best comedy series for Veep poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ryan Murphy attends the Governors Ball for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tatiana Maslany attends the Governors Ball for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek attends the Governors Ball for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
John Travolta, left, and Kelly Preston attend the Fox Emmy Awards after party on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Angela Bassett attends the Fox Emmy Awards after party on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jeremy Maguire attends the Fox Emmy Awards after party on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Louie Anderson attends the Fox Emmy Awards after party on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sterling K. Brown, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story , attends the Governors Ball for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Terrence Howard arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kerry Washington, left, and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or a dramatic special at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sarah Paulson, left, and Marcia Clark arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Olivia Culpo arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Damon Wayans, left, presents the award for outstanding variety sketch series to Keegan-Michael Key for Key & Peele at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
David Benioff, left, and D.B Weiss accept the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for Game of Thrones at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Miguel Sapochnik accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for Game of Thrones at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, takes the Emmy Award from presenters Minnie Driver, center, and Michael Weatherly after announcing Maggie Smith was the winner of the best supporting actress award for her role in "Downton Abbey" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES: Game of Thrones conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday, honored as top drama for the second consecutive year and becoming the most honored prime-time TV series ever on a night of surprises and sharp political jabs.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.