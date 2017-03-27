Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors. They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered. The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
NEW YORK: Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity is calling on CBS News to release the full tape of his interview with Ted Koppel for “Sunday Morning,” in which the veteran “Nightline” anchor answered “yes” when Hannity asked if Koppel thought he was bad for America.
