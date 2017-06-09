Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
One of the results of the rise of tiki culture — a distinctly American take on Polynesian culture that peaked in the 1960s — is that it helped establish Americans’ love of kitsch and jump-started a collector craze.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.