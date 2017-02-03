Los Angeles Times Frank Pellegrino, known as “Frankie No” to those who were rebuffed again and again as they tried to get a table at his homey but impossibly exclusive New York City restaurant, died at age 72. As the owner of Rao’s, Pellegrino was part palace guard and part showman at the 10-table Italian restaurant. He sang to guests such as Hillary Clinton and turned away would-be diners such as Warren Buffett. He also had a second career as an actor. He was cast by Martin Scorsese — an occasional diner at Rao’s — as Johnny Dio in Goodfellas and landed an ongoing role as New Jersey FBI bureau chief Frank Cubitoso in The Sopranos. Success also drew Pellegrino west, where the family opened roomier restaurants in Las Vegas and Hollywood. Pellegrino died Tuesday in New York of lung cancer, his publicist Ken Langdon said. Rao’s was founded in 1896 and hasn’t budged from its East Harlem neighborhood, though it did expand slightly after a suspicious fire in 1995. Ownership bounced down the family chain and eventually Pellegrino took over for his father. Pellegrino was born on May 19, 1944. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.