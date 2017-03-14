Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 4, 2017 photo provided by NBC, Colin Jost and Michael Che, right, appear during Weekend Update segment of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. "Saturday Night Live" gets the summer off but "Weekend Update" will keep the political satire coming in prime-time. NBC said Tuesday, March 14, 2017, that four episodes of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" will air at 9 p.m. Thursday starting Aug. 10 . (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
