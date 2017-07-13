Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - This Sept. 18, 2016 file photo shows the main stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. This year's Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
This image released by NBC shows Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a sketch from "Saturday Night Night." McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Leslie Jones, left, and Colin Jost on "Saturday Night Live." Jones was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on "Saturday Night Live." McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)
This image released by ABC shows Ty Burrell, left, and Julie Bowen in a scene from "Modern Family." Burrell was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
This Jan. 14, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin President Elect Donald J. Trump in a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York. Baldwin was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
This image released by FX shows Alex Morris, left, and Louie Anderson in a scene from "Baskets." Anderson was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Colleen Hayes/FX via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Tituss Burgess in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Burgess was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Eric Liebowitz/Netflix via AP)
This image released by HBO shows Tony Hale in "Veep." Hale was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (HBO via AP)
This image released by HBO shows Anthony Hopkins in a scene from, "Westworld." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (John P. Johnson/HBO via AP)
This image released by HBO shows Matt Walsh in "Veep."Walsh was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Colleen Hayes/HBO via AP)
In this image released by FX, Donald Glover portrays Earnest Marks in the comedy "Atlanta." Glover was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Quantrell D. Colbert/FX via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Uzo Aduba in "Orange Is The New Black." Aduba was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Cara Howe/Netflix via AP)
Shemar Moore, left, and Anna Chlumsky appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
This image released by Amazon shows Kathryn Hahn in "Transparent." Hahn was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.(Jennifer Clasen/Amazon via AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Shemar Moore, left, announces Anna Chlumsky's nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Emmy Nominations Announcement at the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.