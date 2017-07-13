Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alec Baldwin President Elect Donald J. Trump in a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York. Baldwin was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinski (left) and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough in a sketch from, "Saturday Night Live," in New York. McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Anthony Hopkins in a scene from, "Westworld." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series on Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (John P. Johnson/HBO via AP)
Carrie Coon in a scene from "Fargo." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding limited series on Thursday. Coon was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series of movie. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Chris Large/FX via AP)
John Lithgow presents the award for best play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Actor Carrie Coon participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series "Fargo" and "The Leftovers" at AOL Studios on April 13, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
