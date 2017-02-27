Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. After an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the Oscars' best picture award to La La Land instead of the real winner, Moonlight, on Feb. 26, 2017, Harvey tweeted: Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LOS ANGELES: The 89th Academy Awards got off on the right foot, with a song and dance, but ended with the most stunning mistake ever to befall the esteemed awards show when the best picture Oscar was presented to the wrong movie. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, holding an incorrect envelope, wrongly presented the top prize to “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.”
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.