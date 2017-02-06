Published: February 6, 2017 - 07:24 AM | Updated: February 6, 2017 - 07:50 AM
RELATED STORIES
- Super Bowl LI: Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory
- NFL notebook: Cowboys may be in play for Adrian Peterson and DeMarcus Ware
- Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT): Tom Brady leads biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, Patriots win fifth championship
- Super Bowl LI: Falcons blow 25-point lead to give Atlanta unprecedented disappointment level
- Super Bowl LI: Former Kent State star Julian Edelman makes play of the game for Patriots
- Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady wins fourth MVP trophy after epic comeback
- Super Bowl LI: Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win
Associated Press
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.