Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017, photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Conspiracy theorist Jones hemmed and hawed Sunday, June 18, when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newton, Conn., a hoax. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.